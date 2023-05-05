Over £400B of mortgage debt not covered by life insurance

Beagle Street research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Around £433 billion of mortgage debt is not covered by a life insurance policy in Great Britain, research from Beagle Street found.

The research, which was carried out by independent research organisation MindMetre, calculated the mortgage debt estimate for each region of England, along with Wales and Scotland, that is not protected by life insurance.

London was the area with the largest mortgage cover gap in England (the potential liability for homeowners should their partner die unexpectedly) at £86.4 billion.

This is followed by the South East (£82b) and the East of England (£50.7b), while the North East was at the lower end of the mortgage cover gap at £10.9b. Meanwhile, the figure hit £27.9b in Scotland and £16.1b in Wales.

According to Beagle Street, an increasing awareness of personal risk and security post-Covid might create a rise in the number of people taking out life insurance to protect loved ones. This would "reduce risk for citizens while also providing insurers and intermediaries with additional premium sales," the distributor said.

Beth Tait, associate marketing and distribution director at Beagle Street, commented: "With this study, we aimed to give intermediaries the powerful evidence they need to recommend that customers take the critical step of protecting their mortgage.

"Unexpected death is not something we want to think about, but it's the responsible thing to do to avoid leaving loved ones in the lurch, especially given excess mortality rates post-Covid."

