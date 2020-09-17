Why now is the time to educate SMEs about business protection

Helping SMEs to protect their debt

Richard Kateley, head of intermediary development, Legal & General
Richard Kateley, head of intermediary development, Legal & General
  • Richard Kateley
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Advisers should use govt. support schemes to explain business protection, writes L&G’s Richard Kateley

The government has provided an unprecedented financial support package to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) survive the impact of Covid-19 and keep their operations running. While this will certainly offer assistance in the short term, it's essential for advisers to help firms also understand the long-term risks of taking on debt and educate business owners on how these risks can be mitigated. In March, the government announced a range of measures to support businesses facing financial...

To continue reading...

More on Business