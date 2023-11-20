claims process

Consumer Duty brings a long overdue shake up in the industry

Insurer

Consumer Duty brings a long overdue shake up in the industry

Customer lens has never been more important

clock 20 November 2023 • 3 min read
Aviva 'uncomfortable' on PDG's Charter opt in claim notification requirement

Insurer

Aviva 'uncomfortable' on PDG's Charter opt in claim notification requirement

“Inconsistent with specific sections of UK GDPR”

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
The Exeter launches new system for IP claims assessment

Income Protection

The Exeter launches new system for IP claims assessment

In partnership with UnderwriteMe

clock 03 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

The Rising Stars of Protection: Subhani Cook from Sesame Bankhall Group

21 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

One third of workers overestimate the value of statutory sick pay

21 November 2023 • 2 min read