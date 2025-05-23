Scottish Widows partners with Sprout.ai

The pilot – which uses AI and natural language processing - will aim to reduce processing times and simplify complex medical documentation. It will also focus on assisting underwriters by summarising extensive medical files to enable faster decision-making, Scottish Widows said, with the partnership set to explore further enhancements to the claims process. Roi Amir, CEO, Sprout.ai, said: "The insurance industry is on the brink of a technological transformation, and AI is at the heart of it. By working with Scottish Widows, we have the opportunity to prove that automation isn't just a...