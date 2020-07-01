claims handlers

Steve Casey: Different Strokes?
Square Health's Steve Casey is living proof that CIC can be a vital lifeline for anyone who suffers a stroke. However, as he found out first hand, the experience of making a claim may differ from one provider to the next. Here's his story...

Barclays app simplifies claims payments
Barclays has launched a new feature within its mobile app, Barclays Pingit, giving businesses such as insurers the ability to pay individuals using their mobile phone numbers.