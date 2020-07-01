claims handlers
Steve Casey: Different Strokes?
Square Health's Steve Casey is living proof that CIC can be a vital lifeline for anyone who suffers a stroke. However, as he found out first hand, the experience of making a claim may differ from one provider to the next. Here's his story...
ECJ: Claims handling should 'be subject to VAT'
Insurers and policyholders could face increased costs following a European Court of Justice decision that claims handling should not be exempt from VAT.
CEGA announces management buy-out
CEGA, the medical assistance and claims handler, is to be bought out by management, led by Alistair Hardie, group chief executive of CEGA.
Protection: Three priorities for the industry
Munich Re's Adrian Stevenson says the life insurance industry has three key issues to tackle if it is to truly grow the protection market.
'Blue Monday' for claims assessors?
Munich Re's Mike Bolshaw discusses the issues around suicide exclusions built into life insurance policies.
One fifth of claimants unhappy with insurers' communication skills
One fifth of insurance claimants consider their insurer has poor communication skills, according to research from EDM Group.
Rogue claims management firms reined in by MoJ
The Ministry of Justice increased pressure on the claims management sector last year resulting in the removal of more than 200 licences from firms flouting the rules.
Canada Life expands GIP Early Intervention service
Canada Life Group Insurance has expanded its Group Income Protection (GIP) Early Intervention Service (EIS) to cover over 320,000 additional employees.
BIBA to provide Claims Advocacy Service
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has appointed Flaxmans to provide a specialist Claims Advocacy Service to members.
Friends Life simplifies group life death claims
Friends Life has simplified its Group Life claims process by removing the need to have sight of the original death certificate to verify Group Life claims.
Two thirds want communications from Claims Management Companies banned
Consumers have admitted feeling ‘angry' and ‘powerless' due to frequent communications from Claims Management Companies and are calling for them to be banned; research has found.
Barclays app simplifies claims payments
Barclays has launched a new feature within its mobile app, Barclays Pingit, giving businesses such as insurers the ability to pay individuals using their mobile phone numbers.
Disability charities brand WCA test 'farcical'
Disability charities have slammed the government's Workplace Capability Assessments (WCA) as ‘farcical' as those with progressive conditions are being advised they could consider a return to work.
Asking for claims honesty increases honesty
Asking insurance customers to be honest could cut nearly £100 million off the £1 billion a year cost of fraudulent claims.
UK Insurers failing on big data capture and use
UK insurance companies are either failing to capitalise on the customer data they hold or adequately capture it in the first place.
British IP must learn from Australian mistakes - Gen Re
The British income protection (IP) market should learn from some of the mistakes made by the Australian market in recent years, Gen Re has said.
FCA to change claims disclosure rules for consumers
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on changing its rules for consumers disclosing personal information to insurers.
Large claims driving up cost of employer health benefits
The cost of providing health-related benefits for companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) soared by an average of 3.6% in 2012, new data from Mercer Marsh Benefits has revealed.
F&TRC: Claims stats cannot realistically be compared
Currently published claims statistics, adviser use of them and the need for standardisation are set to be important debating points at research company F&TRC's next Protection Forum event on 23 May.
FSA reviews insurance firms' use of claim fraud private investigators
The FSA is conducting a review into insurance firms' use of private investigators amid suspicions of poor practice.
STIP sales close to stalling - provider
Short-term income protection sales are very close to stalling, a direct to consumer provider has reported.
Product: Tiered cover linked to medical recovery launches
A cash plan provider has launched tiered cover linked to medical procedure recovery time.
Claims management companies rake in £7.4m mis-sold PPI profit
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has paid out £136m in mis-sold PPI claims since 2008.
Lifesearch and Gocompare.com form tie-in
LifeSearch and Gocompare.com have formed a business tie-in.