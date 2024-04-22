Six in 10 claims handlers want to develop technological skills

The insurtech surveyed 142 claims handlers from the UK and the US, across nine different insurance lines, finding that 59% of claims handlers believed technology will significantly impact claims processing in the next five years. Key findings from the research were that 29% of life insurance claim delays stemmed from lengthy approval processes, while 30% of health and dental insurance delays were due to approval processes, with a 59% demand from claims handlers for analytical tools. Overall, 36% of UK claims handlers reported document management issues, compared to 14% of US claims ha...