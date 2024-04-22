Six in 10 claims handlers want to develop technological skills

Sprout.ai research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Nearly six in 10 (58%) claims handlers were eager to develop new technological skills as 95% believed that technology will play an important role in the claims process over the next five years, according to Sprout.ai.

The insurtech surveyed 142 claims handlers from the UK and the US, across nine different insurance lines, finding that 59% of claims handlers believed technology will significantly impact claims processing in the next five years. Key findings from the research were that 29% of life insurance claim delays stemmed from lengthy approval processes, while 30% of health and dental insurance delays were due to approval processes, with a 59% demand from claims handlers for analytical tools. Overall, 36% of UK claims handlers reported document management issues, compared to 14% of US claims ha...

