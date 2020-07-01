broker
Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'
COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling
Saga Health Insurance available to UK brokers
Commission available on conversion of five health insurance plans for over 50s
L&G launches digital broker platform for group policies
'Greater efficiency' online for group income protection and group life assurance
Is TPD really broken?
Survey finds 20% reduction in declined claims in a decade
Just over one in 10 broker firms have succession plan - Aviva
Broker industry set for year of growth, says research from Aviva
APRIL UK agrees PMI deal with AXA PPP healthcare
Continuation of cover for individual and SME customers with no additional exclusions
Blockchain platform launch aims to bring down insurance costs
Foresees back office costs to be reduced by up to half
Stuart Scullion: FCA's 'broad-brush approach' impacting healthcare
Executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurance and Intermediaries (AMII) calls for regulator to be "more prescriptive"
The Health Insurance Group sold to two US private equity firms
AXA to sell its whole of market healthcare intermediary
Michael Lewars takes lead BDM role at William Russell
He will oversee UK and international sales
National Friendly launches bespoke broker portal
Additional support for intermediaries offering access to documents when closing sales
BDHL's Guy Jones elected to AMII executive committee
He is a director of Berwick Devoil Healthcare Limited (BDHL)
Intrinsic adds new proposition manager
Jackie Ashmore will work alongside Gemma Harle to help shape mortgage and protection proposition
Lockton hires Laidler to boost international benefits team
Lockton is bolstering its international employee benefits hub in anticipation of further growth, with the hire of Tom Laidler who joins as senior consultant in the London-based team.