Verlingue acquires Brunsdon Employee Benefits

Jaskeet Briah
Insurance broker and employee benefits consultant Verlingue has announced its acquisition of Brunsdon Employee Benefits, subject to regulatory approval.

Brunsdon is an independently owned employee benefits specialist that provides schemes and advice to clients in the South West and across the UK, and its entire team is set to join Verlingue.

Seb Merritt, current managing director of Brunsdon, will take on the role of head of employee benefits at Verlingue and he will report to chief executive Mike Latham.

Meanwhile, Mark Pugh, current head of employee benefits, will relinquish previous operational responsibilities and concentrate on expanding and delivering Verlingue's multinational, major client and partnership propositions.

Verlingue noted the deal aligns its 2024 strategic plan to create a "major" European, family-owned, independent insurance broker, and builds on its employee benefits capabilities in the small- to medium-sized (SME) and mid-corporate market.

Verlingue chief executive Mike Latham commented: "This is an exciting acquisition for Verlingue which not only expands our footprint in the employee benefits market but builds on our recent expansion as a group in the Midlands and South West. Our strategy is to continue to grow our employee benefits operation."

 

