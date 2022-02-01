Sesame Network expands technology offering with Smartr365 partnership

Support advisers across mortgages, protection and insurance platforms

clock • 1 min read
Sesame Network has announced that it will enter a partnership with mortgage and protection platform Smartr365 as part of a wider technology strategy.

The agreement will provide Sesame Netowrk members with technologies and features designed to make interactions with customers more efficient. 

Sesame will fully fund the cost of Smartr365's platform for its network members,  aiming to support advisers with the acquisition, verification, advice, processing, cross-selling and retention of customers across mortgages, protection and general insurance groups.

Richard Howells, chief operating officer, Sesame Bankhall Group said the partnership with Smartr365's solution forms part of the group's overall vision and that its offering is as "at the right time" for the network.

"Partnering with Smartr365 will not only provide our members with a huge range of features and digital capabilities, but also help to streamline the admin process, leaving more opportunities to spend valuable time with customers and offer an improved experience," Howells explained.

Billy Grimley, chief commercial officer, Smartr365, commented: "We believe the future of mortgage tech is a fully connected eco-system that eliminates the friction and stress for brokers, consumers, introducers, networks, and lenders. It's an exciting journey that we've begun, and together we're going to make mortgages simple."

 

