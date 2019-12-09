One in eight homebuyers not offered mortgage protection

Customers arranging mortgage via broker are being left exposed, Canada Life research reveals

A study by Canada Life has suggested that 13% of those purcasing a home through an adviser did not discuss protection - a figure that rises to 20% for clients over 50.

One in eight homebuyers, however, did have the conversation when taking out their mortgage, but chose not to take out the cover, leaving them exposed.

The researched - a study of just over 1000 adults who sourced a mortgage through a broker - revealed that the majority (76%) did discuss protection during their initial session, with life insurance being the most commonly purchased product (57%), followed by critical illness (36%) and income protection (31%).

Barriers

Of those who did not take out mortgage protection despite discussing it with a broker (28%), one in four (25%) said they could not afford the premiums alongside the overall cost of buying a property, while 19% said the mortgage itself was already expensive enough.

Meanwhile, 23% said they did not see the value in protection, 18% thought they would never need it and 14% said they intended to purchase protection another way but never got round to it.

Worryingly, two in five homeowners (42%) could only pay essential bills for up to two months if their household lost its primary income, while a further 30% could only extend to six months.

‘Open door'

Natalie Summerson, head of sales for individual protection at Canada Life, said: "Buying a house is the biggest financial obligation many of us will take on in our lifetime. It's an obvious moment to pause and consider your protection needs.

"Nobody wants to run into financial difficulty, but homeowners should have a plan to continue paying their mortgage if something happens to their main source of income. Relying on savings isn't viable for many, and certainly isn't good for financial resilience.

"Advisers have an open door to make sure their clients understand the importance of putting appropriate protection in place. By taking a rounded view of their client's finances, circumstances and needs, brokers can prove their value beyond just mortgage advice."