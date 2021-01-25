Premier Choice acquires Sussex-based health broker

SJA specialises in health insurance and related products for businesses and personal clients

Premier Choice (PCH) has made is first acquisition since becoming part of Global Risk Partners (GRP) last summer.

The health insurance broker has acquired the portfolio of broker SJA International, which trades as SJA Health Insurance.

Established 20 years ago in Pulborough in West Sussex, it specialises in health insurance and related products for businesses and personal clients, both in the UK and internationally.

Claire Ginnelly, managing director of Towcester-based PCH, said: "We have a clear brief to accelerate growth and this deal demonstrates our commitment to deliver on that."

"There is significant opportunity in the healthcare sector and we will continue to seek out books of business like this one that are the right fit to help us grow our market footprint."

Stephen Ross, head of M&A for GRP, added: "When we acquired PCH we were confident that they would quickly find more opportunities for us and SJA Health Insurance's portfolio gets us off to a great start.

"Our aim for the healthcare market is to mirror the acquisition success we have had in UK retail commercial broking, allowing us to expand our overall proposition to offer both new and existing clients a suite of healthcare products alongside our existing services."

Following the acquisition, SJA's business will be integrated into PCH. SJA managing director Andrew Leach will stay on in a consultancy role for an interim period.

In June 2020, global private investment firm, Searchlight Capital Partners, purchased a majority stake GRP and PCH was the firm's first acquisition in the health insurance space later that month.

GRP said it planned to make PCH its hub for healthcare business.