Partner Insight: An exclusive partnership to redefine the UK insurance cover market

Dominic Grinstead: This exclusive partnership shows how we are enhancing our group life proposition, Since the pandemic, our research has shown how important and valued benefits have become to employees.

Though our partnership, we can support the families of our group life customers in the event of an employee's death, enabling employers to offer practical and emotional assistance when it is most needed.

Mark Wood: When a claim is made, Everest supports the beneficiaries with 24/7 expert advisors who assist in the fulfilment of the deceased's wishes and taking care of the funeral planning at every step.

MetLife share our view that were we to be designing life insurance afresh today, the services offered by Everest Funeral Concierge would be a fundamental part of the product. None of us are ever fully prepared for the death of a close relative, Everest Funeral Concierge supports beneficiaries throughout all the various arrangements, holding their hand at every step.

Dominic Grinstead: For advisers, it means a unique proposition to offer their clients and for employers, we enhance their benefits package. I am proud that MetLife can provide a unique transformational service to redefine the group life market - by sharing the benefits.

