Developing a comprehensive system of wellbeing support

Partner Insight: The four key elements of a good wellbeing programme

Training managers in mental health and driving engagement are just two of the important considerations when supporting employee wellbeing, according to LifeWorks.

Looking after employees' mental health and wellbeing directly benefits a business's bottom line. So with this in mind, here's what makes for a comprehensive system of wellbeing support.

A continuum of support

It is vital to look beyond mental health and towards a total wellbeing programme.

People may also need to access support in differing ways. With the pandemic ongoing, in-person support at the workplace may not be suitable for everyone. There needs to be a strong digital component for those that require it.

Focus on quality

This might sound obvious, but increasing awareness of mental health has led to a lot of new providers which might not have the appropriate privacy and security requirements, or the depth of clinical knowledge.

Train managers in mental health

This is one of the most effective ways that organisations can invest in wellbeing. Not only does it help managers themselves but it ensures they are able to support their staff, not as counsellors but in creating a psychologically safe workplace.

According to research conducted by LifeWorks, four out of five managers have had to deal with a mental health issue among one or more of their employees since the pandemic began, so it is important that they know how to intervene appropriately.

Drive engagement

It is all very well putting support services in place, but they are not offering value if employees don't know about them or decide not to use them. The organisation has to set a culture that's appropriate, particularly around mental health - destigmatising it and communicating about it.

For more on why companies need to be offering comprehensive wellbeing support to their employees, read our exclusive guide

