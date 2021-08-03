Partner Insight: What does PMI's path to a wellbeing revolution look like in reality?

Pre-pandemic there was a low level of adoption of digital and tech in healthcare. HealthHero CEO Ranjan Singh calls this "a matter of habit".

Patients saw doctors in person, so to change this habit on the patient side, doctor side and provider side, is a huge deal, he adds. Covid-19 has however forced that change. For Singh, digital healthcare is now the future, able to remove the "friction out of accessing healthcare and offering speedy and convenient access to medical advice and support. And importantly, it is crucial for the private medical insurance sector.

To date, the protection sector has been one of the first adopters of digital health tools, explains Singh. And often when the protection insurance sector embraces digital healthcare, they use it very effectively, not only to add value to their customers but also to fundamentally support their business, especially with life insurance and group income protection where the right interventions can help reduce claims. According to Singh, this is a really good marriage between what HealthHero is able to offer as an innovative healthtech provider and protection insurance.

"I would like to see insurers adopting digital health tools as more of a core offering, marrying user experience with cost and process efficiency."

The solution in tackling the structural issue to do this is making the delivery of healthcare more efficient and more effective. How could this work in reality?