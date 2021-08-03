ADVERTISEMENT

Partner Insight: What does PMI's path to a wellbeing revolution look like in reality?

Sponsored by HealthHero
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: What does PMI's path to a wellbeing revolution look like in reality?

Covid-19 is a terrible thing to have happened, but if there is one positive that has come out of it, it is the adoption of more efficient and digital ways of delivering healthcare

Pre-pandemic there was a low level of adoption of digital and tech in healthcare. HealthHero CEO Ranjan Singh calls this "a matter of habit".

Patients saw doctors in person, so to change this habit on the patient side, doctor side and provider side, is a huge deal, he adds. Covid-19 has however forced that change. For Singh, digital healthcare is now the future, able to remove the "friction out of accessing healthcare and offering speedy and convenient access to medical advice and support. And importantly, it is crucial for the private medical insurance sector.

To date, the protection sector has been one of the first adopters of digital health tools, explains Singh. And often when the protection insurance sector embraces digital healthcare, they use it very effectively, not only to add value to their customers but also to fundamentally support their business, especially with life insurance and group income protection where the right interventions can help reduce claims. According to Singh, this is a really good marriage between what HealthHero is able to offer as an innovative healthtech provider and protection insurance.

"I would like to see insurers adopting digital health tools as more of a core offering, marrying user experience with cost and process efficiency."

The solution in tackling the structural issue to do this is making the delivery of healthcare more efficient and more effective. How could this work in reality?

 

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Individual Protection

Christine Husbands: The forgotten community
Individual Protection

Christine Husbands: The forgotten community

'Carers often tell us that they can’t share how they are feeling with their family and friends'

Christine Husbands
clock 02 August 2021 • 3 min read
Employees choosing emergency funds over protection products
Individual Protection

Employees choosing emergency funds over protection products

Close Brothers finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 July 2021 • 1 min read
Royal London boosts payouts for critical illness policies
Critical Illness

Royal London boosts payouts for critical illness policies

Aimed at parents and children

Nick Reeve
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT