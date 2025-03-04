Yurtle launches caregiver insurance for employees

Insurtech, Yurtle, has launched an insurance product to support employees who are parents and carers when their usual care breaks down.
The product, called Protect+, developed in partnership with insurance carrier Convex and insurance brokers Price Forbes, aims to reduce unplanned absences and alleviate the impact of unexpected costs for carers. As part of the offering, cash support will be provided to parents and carers when their dependent is discharged from hospital and care is required pending an assessment or provision of support by the local authority. It also offers a payment when regular social care is interrupted for any reason, such as due to staff shortages or illness of the carer, as well as when a child u...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.