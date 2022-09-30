COVER Customer Care Awards 22: In Pictures

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022
A photo gallery from COVER Customer Care Awards 2022, held at The Montcalm Marble Arch, on 28 September.
You can see the full list of winners from this year's awards programme here.
You can see the full list of winners from this year's awards programme here.
All of this year's winners
Images from the awards ceremony
Awards ceremony in London
“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”
“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”
“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”