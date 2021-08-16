Tony Müdd: When signposting does work

Tony Müdd explains the impact of signposting in action and the progress of St James Place Protection Planning
When St James's Place Protection Planning (SJPPP) received a call from a customer only five days of the policy being placed on risk and asking for the policy to be cancelled, we knew that there was an issue. In that time the wife had been diagnosed with cancer and the husband had made this request, as he felt that there was no way the insurance company would pay out. On the face of it, it does seem a little coincidental. Upon review, we discussed the issue with the client, liaised with the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.