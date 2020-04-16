Which life insurers are offering COVID-19 financial help?
As of 16 April
Some insurers have increased flexibility around premium payments for people struggling financially
The dawn of the coronavirus pandemic brought with it calls for greater flexibility from leading industry members, as policyholders face testing times ahead financially. On 24 March, the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) urged the life insurance industry to "work together" to keep policies alive during coronavirus. In order to help customers who may be considering cancelling their policies at this time, the industry body suggested solutions such as payment holidays without additional underwriting,...
