Vitality sees talking therapy claims grow 44% since 2019

‘More people than ever before accessing talking therapies’

Vitality has revealed it saw a 44% increase in claims for the number of people taking talking therapies treatment since before and during the pandemic.

The data showed comparisons between members claiming on either online or face-to-face talking therapy sessions.

The sessions used for mental health problems included help with stress, anxiety, and depression between 2019 and 2021, with eight sessions offered as part of Vitality's health insurance.  

For those who underwent talking therapies in 2021, the provider said they were found to not require additional onward treatment, with only 1.2% requiring further mental health services or support within three-months of accessing talking therapies.

Meanwhile, the 2021 claims data also found that demographically, women were 69% more likely to use talking therapies services than men, with almost half (49%) of all the claims coming from women under the age of 40.

However, Vitality explained that it saw more men "than ever before use this service", with the data showing an increase of 41% in men under 40 claiming between 2019 and 2021. 

Dr Keith Klintworth, VitalityHealth managing director, said: "We continually strive to adapt and update our services to ensure we are offering our members the right support when they need it."

"I am pleased to see this happening here, with more people than ever before accessing talking therapies earlier, which is delivering positive outcomes for many," he added. 

