COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

The COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 will be held at The Brewery, London, on 2 November

COVER's flagship conference returns in a hybrid event format, to explore how health and protection offerings have adapted and client needs evolved as we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across health, protection and employee benefit streams, this year's Protection & Health Summit will feature a combination of partner presentations, live panel debates and audience-led Q&As, examining the industry's most pressing topics, both pre- and post-pandemic.

The importance of mental, physical and financial wellbeing has come to the forefront over the last year and insurers have had to adapt their offering to make sure people have access to the right pathways for both health and protection cover.

The employer/employee relationship has also undergone a transformative period, with ongoing uncertainty around the future of the hybrid working model, alongside increasingly knowledgeable and determined staff looking to their employer for customisable, unique benefits packages.

To meet these needs we've seen the best of innovation, but what did we learn and what can the industry do as a collective to ensure that customers are getting the best advice, insurance and service possible as we head into a new era. This year, to cater to our delegates as broadly as possible, the COVER Protection & Health Summit will be open to both physical and virtual attendees.

Further details of the event's programmer, speakers, sponsors and format will be announced in due course.

