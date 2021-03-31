All content from COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 now available on demand
Prevention during a pandemic
Keynote, panel discussions and partner-led presentations now available on the event platform
Last week the protection and insurance industry came together online to discuss and examine the mental health and wellbeing space, and how this has both been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and what needs to be done going forward.
Carrying the slogan ‘Prevention during a pandemic, in a digital setting, we covered protection adviser conversations, the role of mental health in underwriting, workplace wellbeing and health insurance, the importance of diversity and inclusion, and what mental health means in a post-Covid-19 environment.
Prevention was, of course, one of the main talking points among panellists and presenters, with the acknowledgment that addressing mental health problems early is vital to achieving greater well being, as was the role of technology and digital services going forward, particularly for SME employers.
Hosted on our fully interactive Swap Card powered event platform, all content from the full day conference is available on demand. You will find panel discussions, live Q&As and partner-led presentations from the likes of Legal & General, AXA Health, Vitality and HealthHero, as well as independent mental health and wellbeing experts.
You will need to register for the event in order to access the on-demand sessions, which you can do here. If you have already registered from the conference you can access the session recordings at the link below.
