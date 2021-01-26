SOLLA and Just Group update adviser vulnerability training

Adviser training module focused on client vulnerability has been updated to incorporate latest regulatory guidelines and information on the Covid-19 pandemic

The free online training module from the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) and Just Group - Consumer Vulnerability in Later Life - also now includes information on cognitive decline and how this interacts with characteristics of vulnerability.

Advisers who complete the course will get a certificate in Consumer Vulnerability in Later Life (2021) and qualify for 60 minutes of CPD. About 5,700 people have registered for the module since its launch in 2019.

Group communications director at Just Group Stephen Lowe said vulnerability was a major consideration for financial planners and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was expected to issue finalised guidance in the first quarter of 2021.

He said: "We've revised this module to help advisers be confident they are identifying and interacting with vulnerable clients sensitively and appropriately.

"The first edition of this module proved immensely popular with the adviser community and received great feedback, so we'd encourage all advisers to make use of this free training. The updates will make it pertinent to advisers who are new to the issue of vulnerability or those who have already completed the original module."

Tish Hanifan, SOLLA founder and joint chairman, added: "The FCA continues to increase its focus on vulnerability with its ongoing consultation aiming to ensure there is appropriate protection for vulnerable consumers.

"We are committed to helping people and their families find trusted financial advisers, and so we are delighted to have developed this fantastic training module in collaboration with Just Group. Updating it will ensure that it continues to provide outstanding support for intermediaries and elevate their quality of interaction with vulnerable clients."