Adviser workshops on estate planning launched
Workshops to help advisers understand risks associated with helping elderly clients plan for later life will be held across the UK in October and November.
Society of Later Life Advisers to expand organisation
The Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) has announced it is in target to accelerate adviser membership numbers and expand its organisation
Partnership hails SOLLA's wider membership base
Partnership has applauded the Society of Later life Advisers' decision to widen its membership base.
SOLLA to extend access to more care fee advisers
Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) has taken a 'strategic decision' to accept all advisers who achieve the Later Life Adviser Accreditation [LLAA] as members.
The value of long-term care advice
In February, the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) held their first conference called ‘The Value of Advice.' Joint chair Tish Hanifan talks to Fiona Murphy about long term care advice and the impact of the forthcoming care cap
How will the £75k care cap impact your business?
The government has set the care funding cap at £75,000. Most have criticised the move in that the cap is too high to benefit the majority of private funders, nor does it take accommodation costs into account. What are your views and how will it affect...
Long term care - Dilnot in Wonderland?
The Dilnot Commission may have come up with a workable solution to the adult social care problem but, as Peter Barnett explains, it has to get past the politician.
Who cares wins
The long-term care market effectively disappeared in the early 1990s. But is it about to re-open and how should IFAs approach it? Stephanie Spicer reports