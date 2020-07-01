SOLLA

The value of long-term care advice
In February, the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) held their first conference called ‘The Value of Advice.' Joint chair Tish Hanifan talks to Fiona Murphy about long term care advice and the impact of the forthcoming care cap

How will the £75k care cap impact your business?
The government has set the care funding cap at £75,000. Most have criticised the move in that the cap is too high to benefit the majority of private funders, nor does it take accommodation costs into account. What are your views and how will it affect...

Who cares wins
The long-term care market effectively disappeared in the early 1990s. But is it about to re-open and how should IFAs approach it? Stephanie Spicer reports