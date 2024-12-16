Advisers continue demand for vulnerable customer support

Rise in training take-up for Just Group

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

There has been continued demand among financial intermediaries to improve their support for customers in vulnerable circumstances, according to Just Group.

The financial services firm created a digital training platform - Consumer Vulnerability in Later Life – with the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA) creating the content to support financial advisers, paraplanners and other professionals in advice firms in identifying and supporting vulnerable customers. The training now been completed more than 20,000 times by the advice community, with 3,165 of these having been for the updated 2024 training module. Just Group said this is because intermediaries have aimed to keep their vulnerability strategies and thinking up to date. Stephen L...

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
