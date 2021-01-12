Register your free place for COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360

Our mental health and wellbeing conference takes place on Thursday 25 March in a digital setting

It feels almost as if the world has been turned upside down since the last COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit. On the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year we explored topics such as burnout, grief, addiction, diversity and inclusion, authenticity and early intervention/rehab as part of protection and health insurance policies, as well as underwriting inclusion and how to treat potentially vulnerable customers.

This time in a digital format, COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 will take a look at the mental health and wellbeing landscape beyond the pandemic, while taking stock of the things we've learnt so far from the most challenging health and social crisis of a generation.

REGISTER YOUR PLACE

A recent survey by AXA found that almost two thirds of the UK and European workforce were witnessing increased levels of work-related stress, while the ONS revealed in June last year that reports of depression had already doubled in the UK. Two national lockdowns later, it has become increasingly impossible to ignore the mental health crisis we are facing as a nation.

Alongside this, the protection and health insurance sector has worked hard to tailor support to individuals and employees as the NHS continues to struggle. Prevention has become a driving force for many propositions, with insurers broadening their offerings and embracing technology to give policyholders the tools and education they need to stay happy and healthy, even without leaving the house.

The pandemic saw virtual GP usage skyrocket and mental health support being offered remotely through employee assistance programmes (EAPs), health insurance offerings and individual protection policies. Wellbeing can tracked, nutrition monitored and therapy can be delivered online, so what's next in the evolution of preventative health and wellbeing support?

Added-value services are constantly evolving and being built into health and wellbeing propositions at a time when prevention through early diagnosis, second medical opinions, dietary support and mindfulness are more appealing to customers than ever before. How can advisers make the most of these offerings when facing clients?

These are just some of the questions we'll be asking at COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 - a fully interactive digital conference offering the protection and health insurance industry an unmissable opportunity to unite around arguably the most pressing issue facing the UK today. A sleeping giant in a perfect storm.

REGISTER YOUR PLACE