Revealed: Winners of the 2020 Women in Financial Advice Awards

Cura's Krystle Skelton named Woman of the Year - Protection Advice at virtual awards yesterday

On Thursday evening the Professional Adviser's 2020 Women in Financial Advice Awards took place virtually after the second day of PA360 Digital. The online ceremony can be rewatched in the embedded YouTube video below.

It is the third edition of the awards, and the first time they will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. The Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

The enterprise, led by COVER's sister publication, again struck a real chord with its readers, with more than 1,300 nominations received across the different categories. All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 25 shortlists were reached.