AIG Life and BGL brands added to Choozi

Neilson Financial Services (NFS) announces new additions to life insurance comparison site

AIG Life and BGL Group's life insurance brands, which include Beagle Street, Budget Life and Virgin Money, have been added to NFS' protection-only comparison service, Choozi.

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) service offers a range of critical illness and underwritten life insurance products, together with guaranteed whole of life products for the over 50s, online.

Other available insurers are Aegon, British Seniors, Canada Life, HSBC, Legal and General, LV=, One Family, the Post Office, Royal London and Scottish Widows - bringing the number of insurers offered through Choozi to 14.

Following completion of a questionnaire, customers can see live, underwritten prices, compare product features with Defaqto ratings and purchase suitable cover without leaving the Choozi website. NFS said telephone guidance is available at any point in the process and signposting to whole of market advice, where appropriate, is being planned into the customer journey.

'Quality brands'

Pippa Keefe, NFS Partnerships and Strategy Director said: "Choozi is a key, strategic proposition for NFS and I'm delighted to be able to extend our range of insurers so early in its development. Welcoming quality brands like AIG and Beagle Street to Choozi increases the choice of products for consumers looking to purchase protection online, making it even easier for them to find the right cover at a competitive price."

Nicola Dryden, partnerships director at AIG Life, said: "It's vital that we do everything we can to help close the protection gap, so we can be there for families when they need help most. Choozi, with its simple tools, calculator and message about making sure life insurance is affordable, really opens the way to reaching more customers."

Sarah Martin, marketing and distribution associate director at BGL Life said: "We are thrilled to be joining the Choozi panel of insurance providers. Working with Choozi will allow us to extend our reach and provide more customers with affordable life insurance through a simple application process."