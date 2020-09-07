COVER Protection & Health Summit 2020: Programme announced!

First wave of panels, presentations and partner-led sessions revealed for our flagship conference

Split across two days this year (10 and 11 November) and taking place as a virtual conference (register here), the programme is now out for the COVER Protection and Health Summit 2020.

Split into three parts this year - Protection, Health and Workplace - a combination of partner presentations, live panel debates and audience-led Q&As will explore the most topical areas affecting our industry today (plus more TBC).

A global health crisis, the remote working revolution and a nation aware of its own financial resilience (or lack of) like never before has changed the conversations we're having around protection and health insurance as a sector.

All of this will be explored across the many interactive sessions on offer on the COVER Protection & Health Summit platform, which will deliver a whole host of virtual networking opportunities alongside live audience participation in a truly digital format.

Welcome to the future! It's a brave new world for our industry, but COVER is there to help ensure you are ready for it.

