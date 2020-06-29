L&G teams up with COVER for Deskflix Season Two

Register your place for ‘Supporting employee mental health during a pandemic and beyond’

Season Two of our CPD virtual event series Deskflix, in association with Legal & General, will shine a light on the evolving mental health landscape following the COVID-19 outbreak and the challenges faced by employers post-lockdown.

Live and direct, group risk and workplace wellbeing experts will debate how employee support schemes are adapting to the changing needs of the modern workforce throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Broadcast live at 11am-12.15pm on Wednesday 22 July, it will feature keynote from Sarah Murphy from Mental Health UK exploring the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health landscape so far.

There will also be a live and interactive panel debate hosted by COVER editor Adam Saville focusing on ‘Adapting to the health and wellbeing needs of the workplace of the future'. Guest include Vanessa Sallows, claims & governance director of L&G and Cavendish Ware's Roy Mcloughlin who will be joined by Mental Health UK's Sarah Murphy.

Registration is also open for Season One, ‘COVID-19 & beyond: Protecting Income in a whole new light' on 8 and 16 July.