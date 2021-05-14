Mental Health Awareness Week: Can physical activity improve mental health and illness?

Keith Klintworth, group COO and MD at Vitality examines the role of exercise on mental health and the role of insurers in a presentation for the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference, available to watch online

The importance of prevention is well recognised in managing long-term physical health, but is the same true when it comes to mental health? With society facing new physical and mental health challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this question is more relevant than ever.

Keith Klintworth, group chief operating officer and managing director at Vitality, looks at the importance of promoting healthy lifestyle behaviours, and considers the role insurers can play during a presentation at the recent COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference.

Keith's session also includes a Q&A session with the event delegates.

