Industry reacts: Autumn Budget 2024

The Autumn Budget, announced on 30 October 2024, signalled the first financial plan by Labour in 14 years and the first time in the UK's history it has been delivered by a woman. Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a suite of new financial changes, but which points stood out for the protection and health industry? Healthcare One of the talking points prior to the budget was how the Labour Government would support the NHS. In the wake of the report by Lord Darzi, which demonstrated numerous failings by the health service, the budget pledged a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day h...