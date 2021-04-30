An Audience With...Vitality

Partner insight: Three videos featuring interviews with protection and health insurance provider, Vtiality

In our latest ‘An Audience With…' series, COVER editor John Brazier discusses different elements of the current business protection landscape with director of sales and adviser development at Vitality, Karl Hewstone.

In part one, we talk about the impact the pandemic has had on the business protection space, the issues of vulnerability this has created and what the impact will be on demand for the product going forward:

In the second part of the series, we explore the opportunies available to advisers when it comes to promoting business protection and what advisers new to this segment should consider:

In the third and final part, we talk about the complexities involved for advisers in accessing the business protection market and how advisers can establish a need for the product: