Back to Basics: Building a successful early intervention framework within income protection

With all the recent news about the cost of sickness absence to the UK economy - estimated at £150 billion a year and increasing 60%in the past six years (1), it is relevant to highlight the key role insurers are playing in society. They help IP customers to get back on their feet and work, when NHS resources are so stretched and bespoke return-to work support is rarely available, through traditional treatment pathways that focus on symptom management only. EI is an approach adopted from healthcare settings involving acting early, as soon as the onset of a health condition occurs, whic...