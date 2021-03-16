An Audience With…Katya MacLean, Guardian

Part One

An Audience With…Katya MacLean, Guardian
COVER talks to Guardian chief executive, Katya MacLean, about improving customer outcomes and the issue of fairness in protection

Our ‘An Audience With…' series resumes with a two-part video interview with insurance provider, Guardian.

In part one, COVER talks to Guardian chief executive, Katya MacLean, about how insurers can improve outcomes for customers and how the industry is approaching the issue of fairness, as well as the role of challenger firms such as Guardian in this landscape.

Watch the interview below:

 

In part two, COVER talks with Guardian sales director, Hilary Banks, about current trends around demand for protection and what this means for providers, coming soon.

