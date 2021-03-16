An Audience With…Katya MacLean, Guardian
Part One
COVER talks to Guardian chief executive, Katya MacLean, about improving customer outcomes and the issue of fairness in protection
Our ‘An Audience With…' series resumes with a two-part video interview with insurance provider, Guardian.
In part one, COVER talks to Guardian chief executive, Katya MacLean, about how insurers can improve outcomes for customers and how the industry is approaching the issue of fairness, as well as the role of challenger firms such as Guardian in this landscape.
Watch the interview below:
In part two, COVER talks with Guardian sales director, Hilary Banks, about current trends around demand for protection and what this means for providers, coming soon.
More on Group Protection
Woman sentenced for fraudulent life insurance claim
Two years imprisonment suspended for two years
Better mental health support access wanted while working from home
Canada Life data shows
Peter Hamilton: The gene genie is out of the bottle
'Our greater understanding of genetics brings huge opportunities for more targeted and positive interventions and therapies'
Howden rolls out Long Covid support service
With RedArc
PRIMIS broker enquiries climb 27% in February
Another record month