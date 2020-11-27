Ok to not be Ok: Adam Saville on resilience and avoiding burnout
Thursday 3 December
COVER editor to talk about his mental health journey at Accessibility & Inclusion Network
Join Adam Saville for a lunchtime webinar on Thursday 3 December (12pm-1pm) as he opens up about his own experience of burnout in the music industry and how embracing a life of sobriety in financial services changed his life for the better.
As part of a webinar hosted by Zurich's Accessibility & Inclusion Network, titled ‘Ok to not be Ok: Resilience and avoiding burnout', the COVER editor will reflect on his life living in the fast lane and the impact of Covid-19 on our mental wellbeing, while providing some of his own tips to staying happy and healthy at this time.
Chaired by Zurich UK's head of life Alex Koslowski, the hour-long webinar, which will feature an interactive Q&A is free to attend. Register your place here.
Further reading
More on Employee Benefits
Six in 10 business leaders 'self-medicating' mental health issues
Nearly 80% suffering symptoms of mental ill-health
LGBT Great and Incisive Media unite to champion LGBT+ agenda in financial services
New partnership to champion industry diversity and inclusion
Howden launches redundancy support service
Highest redundancy levels since 2009