Ok to not be Ok: Adam Saville on resilience and avoiding burnout

COVER editor to talk about his mental health journey at Accessibility & Inclusion Network

Join Adam Saville for a lunchtime webinar on Thursday 3 December (12pm-1pm) as he opens up about his own experience of burnout in the music industry and how embracing a life of sobriety in financial services changed his life for the better.

As part of a webinar hosted by Zurich's Accessibility & Inclusion Network, titled ‘Ok to not be Ok: Resilience and avoiding burnout', the COVER editor will reflect on his life living in the fast lane and the impact of Covid-19 on our mental wellbeing, while providing some of his own tips to staying happy and healthy at this time.

Chaired by Zurich UK's head of life Alex Koslowski, the hour-long webinar, which will feature an interactive Q&A is free to attend. Register your place here.