LifeSearch Protection Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed

As part of the intermediary's 25th anniversary celebrations, the 2023 winners will be announced during a "25 years in protection" event on 23 March, including two new Hall of Fame categories.

The awards programme, sponsored by Iress, aims to recognise individuals and organisations throughout the protection market that have worked with LifeSearch over the previous 12 months, as well as wider recognition for industry leaders plus journalists, new entrants, and influencers.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, commented: "For almost 20 years, LifeSearch has recognised and celebrated those in the industry that have contributed, shown excellence, and stood as ambassadors for the industry.

"Now as we celebrate 25 years' protecting people, families and businesses, it is also important that we reflect back to give thanks to those that have been part of our journey, but also to look forward to the future to inspire the next chapter of innovation and growth and in our market.

"These awards are voted for by our people and new this year are two Hall of Fame accolades that acknowledge both an outstanding insurer and a journalist that have made a significant and positive contribution to the protection industry in the last 25 years. We're also delighted to be able to give back, by donating all sponsorship proceeds to our LifeSearch Lives initiative that helps people in hardship."

Shortlists for the Hall of Fame - The Nick Crossman Award for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism (sponsored by LV=) and the Hall of Fame - Outstanding Insurer awards will be revealed on the day.

The full shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2023 are:

Leading Product Innovation, sponsored by Carr Consulting & Communications:

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Vitality

Royal London

Exceptional Customer Outcomes, sponsored by Comparethemarket:

Royal London

Aviva

Legal & General

AIG

The Exeter

Best Income Protection Provider, sponsored by UnderwriteMe:

British Friendly Society

LV=

Aviva

Royal London

Business Protection Hero:

Legal & General

LV=

Scottish Widows

Aegon

Best Service for Protected Families:

AIG

Vitality

LV=

Claims Hero:

Aegon

Royal London

Guardian

Most Valued Player at an Insurer:

Chloe Davies - Guardian

Steven Prandstatter - Royal London

Karen Leys - Aegon

Hannah Ramsden - Vitality

Best Critical Illness Provider, sponsored by CIExpert:

LV=

Scottish Widows

Royal London

Guardian

Aviva

Best use of Data and Technology, sponsored by Iress:

Swiss Re Reinsurance Solutions

Scor Re

YuLife

Aviva

Vitality

Contact State

Protection Leader of the Year

Gavin Maguire - Scor Re

Dominic Grinstead - MetLife

Rose St Louis - Lloyds Banking Group

Louise Colley - Zurich

Outstanding Insurer of the Year: