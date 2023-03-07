LifeSearch Protection Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed

The shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2023 have been confirmed across 13 categories, COVER can reveal.
As part of the intermediary's 25th anniversary celebrations, the 2023 winners will be announced during a "25 years in protection" event on 23 March, including two new Hall of Fame categories.
The awards programme, sponsored by Iress, aims to recognise individuals and organisations throughout the protection market that have worked with LifeSearch over the previous 12 months, as well as wider recognition for industry leaders plus journalists, new entrants, and influencers.
Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, commented: "For almost 20 years, LifeSearch has recognised and celebrated those in the industry that have contributed, shown excellence, and stood as ambassadors for the industry.
"Now as we celebrate 25 years' protecting people, families and businesses, it is also important that we reflect back to give thanks to those that have been part of our journey, but also to look forward to the future to inspire the next chapter of innovation and growth and in our market.
"These awards are voted for by our people and new this year are two Hall of Fame accolades that acknowledge both an outstanding insurer and a journalist that have made a significant and positive contribution to the protection industry in the last 25 years. We're also delighted to be able to give back, by donating all sponsorship proceeds to our LifeSearch Lives initiative that helps people in hardship."
Shortlists for the Hall of Fame - The Nick Crossman Award for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism (sponsored by LV=) and the Hall of Fame - Outstanding Insurer awards will be revealed on the day.
The full shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2023 are:
Leading Product Innovation, sponsored by Carr Consulting & Communications:
- Guardian
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Vitality
- Royal London
Exceptional Customer Outcomes, sponsored by Comparethemarket:
- Royal London
- Aviva
- Legal & General
- AIG
- The Exeter
Best Income Protection Provider, sponsored by UnderwriteMe:
- British Friendly Society
- LV=
- Aviva
- Royal London
Business Protection Hero:
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- Aegon
Best Service for Protected Families:
- AIG
- Vitality
- LV=
Claims Hero:
- Aegon
- Royal London
- Guardian
Most Valued Player at an Insurer:
- Chloe Davies - Guardian
- Steven Prandstatter - Royal London
- Karen Leys - Aegon
- Hannah Ramsden - Vitality
Best Critical Illness Provider, sponsored by CIExpert:
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- Royal London
- Guardian
- Aviva
Best use of Data and Technology, sponsored by Iress:
- Swiss Re Reinsurance Solutions
- Scor Re
- YuLife
- Aviva
- Vitality
- Contact State
Protection Leader of the Year
- Gavin Maguire - Scor Re
- Dominic Grinstead - MetLife
- Rose St Louis - Lloyds Banking Group
- Louise Colley - Zurich
Outstanding Insurer of the Year:
- Guardian
- Royal London
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- The Exeter