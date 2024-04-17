LifeSearch Protection Awards 2024: Winners revealed

All the winners were announced at an award ceremony on 17 April, which featured four new categories. L&G was the big winner, picking up three awards for Best Life Assurance Provider, Best Business Protection Provider and Outstanding Insurer of the Year. Royal London took home two awards for Exceptional Claims Support and Getting People Protected, with Aviva scooping up the award for Keeping People Protected. Chole Davies, national account manager, Guardian, was named Most Valued Player at an Insurer and Alain Desmier, managing director, Contact State, was recognised as the industry...