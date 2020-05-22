COVER Podcast #6: Let's talk about burnout!
Recorded live at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit
Better helping employers look after their staff and the opportunities out there for advisers
To mark the close of Mental Health Awareness Week, we thought it would be fitting to bring you a discussion recorded live at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit in March, just before the UK went into lockdown. Earlier this week, our editor Adam Saville shared his thoughts on COVER about how the coronavirus crisis has brought the issue of mental health into the open like never before and how this is something for our industry to respond to. This discussion focuses on the issue of burnout,...
