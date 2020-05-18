Sarah Murphy: Signposting and access to insurance

Mental Health UK on the language the insurance industry uses when dealing with potentially vulnerable customers

To help mark Mental Health Awareness Week, we will be presenting content from the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit in March each day.

In this session, Sarah Murphy, associate director for advice, information and training for Mental Health UK, explores the language the insurance industry uses when dealing with potentially vulnerable customers and how signposting can be used to improve access to insurance. Watch the full video below.