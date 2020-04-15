Alan Knowles & Roy Mcloughlin discuss COVID-19 challenges

Navigating the challenges that protection advisers are facing during the coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis has brought with it a raft of underwriting changes to protection policies and, as a result, a number of challenges for advisers.

In our first COVID-19 Zoom interview COVER editor Adam Saville quizzes Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) and Cura MD, and Roy Mcloughlin, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) and Cavendish Ware associate director. They discuss:

Recent underwriting changes in light of coronavirus and the emergence of remote medical screenings. The challenges faced by advisers, how to place cover at this time and avoid cancellations. The importance of collaboration as an industry and why communication is key. Building a community during COVID-19 and looking forward to #NoVAD (No Virus Anymore Day).

Watch the interview in full below.