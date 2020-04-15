Alan Knowles & Roy Mcloughlin discuss COVID-19 challenges
Video Call #1
Navigating the challenges that protection advisers are facing during the coronavirus pandemic
The COVID-19 crisis has brought with it a raft of underwriting changes to protection policies and, as a result, a number of challenges for advisers.
In our first COVID-19 Zoom interview COVER editor Adam Saville quizzes Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) and Cura MD, and Roy Mcloughlin, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) and Cavendish Ware associate director. They discuss:
- Recent underwriting changes in light of coronavirus and the emergence of remote medical screenings.
- The challenges faced by advisers, how to place cover at this time and avoid cancellations.
- The importance of collaboration as an industry and why communication is key.
- Building a community during COVID-19 and looking forward to #NoVAD (No Virus Anymore Day).
Watch the interview in full below.
