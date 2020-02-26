How the industry is meeting the needs of the gig economy
Protection for the masses?
COVER explores the options available to the self-employed and freelancers
According to the ‘Restless Worklife: Protecting the gig worker' report from Zurich in 2017, one in six out of the total UK workforce is now a gig worker with 58% being self-employed. However this ever increasing workforce finds itself seriously under protected. Aside from the need to chase invoice payments and the worry of where the next project will come from, the freelancer also has the added fear that if they were to suddenly become sick, they will be unable to take time off, without the security...
