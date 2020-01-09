Broker-led insurance offering for freelancers launched

Create Insurance includes life cover and income protection options provided by Vitality

A new insurance offering aimed at freelancers working in the creative industries has gone to market.

Backed by broker BHIB and in partnership with Hiscox and Vitality, Create Insurance offers a flexible suite that can cover a freelancer's equipment, their work as well as themselves.

General insurance policies are underwritten by Hiscox, while life insurance and income protection options are provided by Vitality, with its incentivised health and wellbeing rewards and benefits.

Built by BHIB's in-house software company Brokertech, it allows freelancers to select levels of cover on an ongoing basis or to fit temporary projects depending on what work they have on.

Customers can buy short-term as well as annual policies - UK, EU or worldwide cover. They will have access to online claims reporting and a 24/7 legal helpline, free HR tools among other benefits.

'Fresh and flexible'

"We've launched something new and exciting to help creative freelancers buy the insurance they need," said partnerships director and BHIB and Create Insurance, Ajay Mistry. "We've married BHIB's wealth of insurance broking expertise, with a team of freelancers to build a fresh and flexible service.

"The creative freelance economy is diverse and growing rapidly as more people than ever make the shift away from traditional ways of working. This can be daunting enough and we know they need a simple and straightforward way to buy the cover they need, how they want, and when they want it."

Andy Philo, director of strategic partnerships at Vitality, added: "One of the benefits many freelancers have is greater control over when you work and where, but this can also mean it's hard to create a routine and build in physical activity.

"We believe this unique offering will not only help Create's customers' live healthier lives, but also feel more financially secure."