Third of mortgage holders have no protection cover

The research – which surveyed 500 UK mortgage holders – found that 46% noted they would struggle to keep up with their mortgage payments within six months if they experienced a loss of income due to injury or illness, while 21% would face difficulties within two months. When taking out a mortgage, 67% of respondents said they had a conversation about protection, either with a mortgage adviser, a bank or a family member. "These findings should serve as a wake-up call," said Paula Higgins, chief executive officer, HomeOwners Alliance. "It's deeply concerning that over 2 million mortgage...