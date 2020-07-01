Treasury

Morale and money major worries for NHS
Morale and money major worries for NHS

Staff morale is the top concern for NHS trust finance directors and two thirds of hospitals are concerned about staying in budget, a report from The King's Fund has warned.

  • PMI
FCA guilty of 'dereliction of duty' in media blunder
FCA guilty of 'dereliction of duty' in media blunder

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to be heavily criticised over its decision to leak details of an upcoming insurance probe to a national newspaper, inadvertently causing shares in several major life companies to plummet, according to reports....

Keeping things simple
Keeping things simple

Exeter Family Friendly chief executive Andy Chapman remains committed to the virtue of simplicity.

  • PMI
Shadow minister: TCF has failed
Shadow minister: TCF has failed

A shadow minister has claimed the FSA's Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) initiative has failed to adequately protect consumers.

  • TCF
Interview - Steve White
Interview - Steve White

Advisers do not stand alone when it comes to regulation and Europe. Paul Robertson talks to Steve White, your man in Brussels