FCA defends request for 'unprecedented powers'
Statutory instruments to be enforced from 29 March
Summer Budget 2015: Chancellor announces benefits changes
Chancellor George Osborne has announced changes to the benefits system, including lowering the cap on benefits and changes to the Employment and Support Allowance.
Summer Budget 2015: IHT threshold rises to £1m
The chancellor George Osborne has announced that the threshold for inheritance tax for a couple will rise to £1m.
Morale and money major worries for NHS
Staff morale is the top concern for NHS trust finance directors and two thirds of hospitals are concerned about staying in budget, a report from The King's Fund has warned.
Treasury Committee highlights 'broader problems' at FCA
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) may have more problems those which emerged in the Davis report, The Treasury Committee has said.
FCA guilty of 'dereliction of duty' in media blunder
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to be heavily criticised over its decision to leak details of an upcoming insurance probe to a national newspaper, inadvertently causing shares in several major life companies to plummet, according to reports....
Budget 2015: Inheritance tax threshold to rise
Leaked documents from the upcoming 2015 Budget have shown that the threshold for inheritance tax (IHT) is set to rise for the first time since 2009.
MAS: Farnish report recommends staff and budget cuts
An independent review of the Money Advice Service (MAS) will recommend it cuts more than half its staff and reduce its budget by as much as 38%, according to a report.
FCA apologises following Davis report
The FCA has apologised following the Davis report into the leaking of a report to a Telegraph journalist.
PRA publishes consultation on accountability regime
The Prudential Regulation Authority has published a consultation paper to introduce a accountability regime for insurance.
Approved Person Regime inadequate says report
The Approved Persons Regime (APR) has been described as not fit for purpose in a Treasury Committee report.
Spending review: £3bn a year for integrated health and social care
Over £3 billion a year will be spent on integrated health and social care, chancellor George Osborne pledged today in the 2013 Spending Review.
Interview with Aviva's Louise Colley: Walking the Walk
Nicola Culley gets some straight talking from Louise Colley, Aviva's head of protection sales and marketing.
Keeping things simple
Exeter Family Friendly chief executive Andy Chapman remains committed to the virtue of simplicity.
MP: MAS a 'quango in search of a role'
MPs have continued to heap criticism on the Money Advice Service (MAS), with questions being raised about the lack of focus in its role.
MPs to grill Hoban on Money Advice Service
MPs on the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) will question financial secretary Mark Hoban on the Money Advice Service (MAS) later this week.
Life insurance and IP recommended by simple products steering group
Simple term life insurance and income replacement products have been proposed in an independent steering group report to encourage consumer engagement with the industry.
Shadow minister: TCF has failed
A shadow minister has claimed the FSA's Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) initiative has failed to adequately protect consumers.
Simple products given cautious welcome
Advisers have given the Treasury's simple products initiative a tentative thumbs up while recognising that the financial services industry is overly complicated.
Individual IP - Time to change gear?
Owain Thomas finds that, sometimes, driving a Ford Focus rather than an Aston Martin is a good thing
Market views: Free cover limits on individual protection
At a recent critical illness (CI) conference, it was observed that a lot of the individual market's underwriting problems could be reduced by using a low free cover limit (e.g. £50,000). Would bringing this into line with group business be helpful to...
Market views: Mis-selling simple products?
HM Treasury believes simple products by definition should be allowed to be sold without advice.
Interview - Steve White
Advisers do not stand alone when it comes to regulation and Europe. Paul Robertson talks to Steve White, your man in Brussels