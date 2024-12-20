IPT receipts hit £1.2bn in November

The additional revenue brings the eight-month total for the 2024/25 tax year up to £6.65 billion. That figure exceeds the figure from the same period last year by £627 million, or 10.4%. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "As the Government winds down for the Christmas break, this morning's data reinforces the significance of Insurance Premium Tax for the Treasury. November's IPT receipts of £1.2 million push the 2024/25 eight-month total to £6.65 billion." Last month also saw an increase to the receipts, with a 24% rise year on year in October 2024. This means th...