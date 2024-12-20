IPT receipts hit £1.2bn in November

£6.65bn for the year

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

HMRC data released this morning showed that Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts hit £1.2 billion in November 2024.

The additional revenue brings the eight-month total for the 2024/25 tax year up to £6.65 billion. That figure exceeds the figure from the same period last year by £627 million, or 10.4%. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "As the Government winds down for the Christmas break, this morning's data reinforces the significance of Insurance Premium Tax for the Treasury. November's IPT receipts of £1.2 million push the 2024/25 eight-month total to £6.65 billion." Last month also saw an increase to the receipts, with a 24% rise year on year in October 2024. This means th...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Demand for protection and health to rise in 2025: The Exeter

2024 year in review: Advisers look back on quality

More on Regulation

IPT receipts hit £1.2bn in November
Regulation

IPT receipts hit £1.2bn in November

£6.65bn for the year

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 20 December 2024 • 2 min read
Firms using GDPR as scapegoat for Consumer Duty failures: MorganAsh
Regulation

Firms using GDPR as scapegoat for Consumer Duty failures: MorganAsh

Risking regulatory action

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 December 2024 • 2 min read
FCA releases best practices for Consumer Duty board reports
Regulation

FCA releases best practices for Consumer Duty board reports

Focus on data quality

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 December 2024 • 2 min read