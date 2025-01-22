IPT hits £6.7bn in 24/25

IPT and Employer NICs receipts

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

HMRC data released today indicated that Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts reached £53 million in December 2024, bringing the total Q1-3 FY24/25 figure to £6.7 billion.

Q3 December 2023 saw receipts hit £2.2bn, a year-on-year increase of 5%, or £101m. The Q1-3 figure of £6.7bn is 10% higher than the previous year's total Q1-Q3, the increase represents an additional £604m for the treasury. IPT figures have risen sharply since the pandemic, when comparing Q1-3 statistics from 2019/20, the total figure has increased by 39%. IPT receipts hit £1.2 billion in November 2024, December was a continuation of increasingly high income from the taxation for the Treasury. Cara Spinks, head of life & health, Broadstone, said: "Demand for independent healthcare s...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

MetLife UK paid 27,000 claims in 2024

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Two days left to enter

More on Group Protection

IPT hits £6.7bn in 24/25
Group Protection

IPT hits £6.7bn in 24/25

IPT and Employer NICs receipts

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 January 2025 • 2 min read
Economic inactivity steady but unemployment rising: ONS
Group Protection

Economic inactivity steady but unemployment rising: ONS

Employment impact on protection and health

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 January 2025 • 2 min read
Mental illness ranks as second most common GIP claim
Group Protection

Mental illness ranks as second most common GIP claim

Early intervention made the most difference

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 January 2025 • 3 min read