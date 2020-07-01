suicide
Almost half of young workers surveyed admit to suicidal thoughts
Revealed at This Can Happen
Mortality rates 2019: Making sense of the moving goal posts
Anomalies and discrepancies
Suicide rate hits five-year high - Industry reaction
'Be wary of knee-jerk reactions'
UK suicide rate reaches highest level since 2002
A total of 6,507 suicides in 2018
Craig Paterson: Why some claims get rejected
And what you can do to help
Andrew Wibberley: Mental health and protection
Protection Review and Alea Risk survey analysis
What are insurers and employers doing to help prevent suicide?
On World Suicide Prevention Day, COVER editor Adam Saville investigates the role of group risk policies and employee benefits in supporting staff
GRiD: Group life assurance not paying out for suicide is a myth
GLA policies typically cost less than half a percent of payroll and extra support benefits provide extra value for money, despite common misconceptions