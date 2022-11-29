Royal London enhances mental health underwriting

As part of the changes, customers with minor conditions and disabilities will now be accepted on standard terms when trying to obtain protection, with cover available with a rating instead of an exclusion.

The changes also see more customers with milder symptoms who were treated with counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or psychological therapies, now accepted on standard terms.

Additionally, customers with a suicidal attempt history, suicidal ideation or inpatient treatment, will now be offered terms for life or critical illness cover.

The update to mental health underwriting follows a similar move by Royal London in October, whereby it updated its diabetes underwriting to exclude the need to provide a family history of Type 1 diabetes.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, said: "The improvements to our underwriting of mental health conditions continues our theme of focussing on evidence-based underwriting whilst boosting access to insurance."

"Mental health conditions are the most commonly disclosed by customers applying for protection. This, combined with recent global events and the challenging economic environment, serves to demonstrate our commitment to regularly review and enhance our offering, allowing more people to protect themselves and their families."