Suicide leading cause of life insurance claims for men under 40: Aviva

Mental health was the most common reason for an income protection claim

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Aviva paid out £16m in testicular and prostate cancer critical illness claims during 2020, according to new statistics released to support Movember.

The provider's claims figures show that suicide was the leading cause of a life insurance claim among men in their 20s and 30s, representing 30% of male life claims under the age of 30 and 24% of life claims for men aged 30-39 last year.

Mental health was the most common reason for mental health claims among men in 2020. The average age of a male income protection claimant was 43, with 44% of men claiming under the age of 40.

For critical illness (CI) claims, prostate cancer was the leading cause of male CI claims during 2020, with £11,287,792 paid out to 167 critical illness customers - an average payment of £67,592.

Overall, critical illness customers with testicular cancer were paid a total of £4,968,486, with an average payment of £97,421 to 51 customers.

Men under the age of 60 accounted for 87% of all male CI claims Aviva received during 2020, with 9% of those aged under 40, which the provider stated highlighted the importance of men regularly checking their health at all ages and having protection cover in place, even at younger ages.

Aviva revealed that men were living longer with prostate cancer and that the condition was not one of the top five cancers that led to a life insurance claim, meaning a CI claim was more likely.

Aviva stated it has also undertaken a full review of its customer journey and underwriting practices to embed the Association of British Insurer's Mental Health Standards, to reflect the "evolving mental health landscape in the UK" and an "empathetic journey for those disclosing a common mental health condition."

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager at Aviva said: "Men of all ages are at risk of developing common critical illness conditions such as prostate and testicular cancer so it's important to consider their health, wellbeing and protection needs as early as possible'

"While we know that men should undertake regular checks to be aware of the early warning signs of cancer, it's also extremely important for men to be able to talk about their own health. This includes both physical and mental health and the desire to seek help and support to discuss any worries or concerns they might have."

