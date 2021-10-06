Mental health prevalence and access to relevant support are key concerns

Poor mental health is now the most common medical complaint among UK adults, with those suffering from more complex and enduring issues struggling to access the right assistance, while men are far less likely to access mental health support than women.

The scale of the mental health challenge in the UK has highlighted by a range of research conducted ahead of World Mental Health Day this Sunday (10 October).

A new report from not-for-profit healthcare provider Benenden Health found that mental health illness, such as anxiety and depression, has become the most common reported health condition in the UK over the last two years.

Over one fifth of 25-34-year-olds (21%) stated that they have suffered during this period, the most of any age group, while similar numbers were reported across generational groups, with 19% of 16-24-year-olds, 18% of 35-44-year-olds and 16% of 45-54-year-olds also revealing their struggles.

The survey of 2,000 adults also highlighted that there has been little progress in reducing the stigma associated with discussing mental health. This was particularly evident the workplace, with mental health illnesses named the most common medical complaint not discussed with employers across every single generation surveyed.

Among their concerns, employees stated that they "feared people thinking they wouldn't be able to do their job, that they would be talked about and that ultimately it might cost them their employment."

Workers also revealed that they are more concerned about poor mental health impacting them than any other illness, with twice as many respondents worried about the potential impact of poor mental wellbeing than cancer.

Cheryl Lythgoe, matron at Benenden Health, said that the research showed that the UK's mental health is now at a "perilous point," exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis.

"Throughout each generation, mental wellbeing needs to be a significant priority in order to stem this flow and we need to look at ensuring that everyone has the necessary - and tailored - support to suit their needs," Lythgoe said.

Access issues

The suitability of mental health support was the focus of Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc Nurses, who highlighted that people suffering from more complex or long-lasting issues, such as severe depression, trauma and psychiatric disorders, will struggle to find the right level of support.

While Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), apps or support services provided as part of protection policies are able to address "mild to moderate issues" and provide "valuable ‘In the moment' support", complex mental health conditions can be excluded from some services.

"Sadly, we hear of many people who have been turned away from mental health support services because their mental health condition was excluded, or that the available therapies were not judged to be appropriate," Husbands commented.

"This can be incredibly detrimental and put recovery time back significantly - ironically, these are the people that need the most help. Support encompassing the full spectrum, from mild through to severe mental health conditions, must be available for all people to be fully supported.'

Meanwhile, new data from Towergate Health & Protection shows a stark disparity between the number of men and women accessing mental health support services.

Figures from one of Towergate's EAP providers shows that over the last year, 56% of all calls to the EAP were made by women and only 29.5% by men, a continuation of a "long standing pattern."

The majority of calls to the EAP helplines were regarding mental health issues, with anxiety and low mood the most common reasons for seeking help, according to Towergate.

Brett Hill, distribution director at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: "Our figures clearly show that many more women seek support. The help and guidance needed is available and is already being accessed by women. The task, therefore, is to make men more comfortable in asking for help when they need it."

Towergate also highlighted that while data shows that women are generally more likely to suffer from mental health conditions and are more likely to have suicidal thoughts, men are three times more likely to take their own life.

"It could well be that the fact that men are less likely to seek support may be the reason that they are more likely to die by suicide, so we are urging employers to tackle the issue," said Hill.